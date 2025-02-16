New Comics Showcase at Ten20 Craft Brewery

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207

Join Louisville Laughs for a night of fun at TEN20 Craft Brewery featuring promising up-and-coming comics.

Showcase comics include: Caroline Miller, Dan Jackson, Destiny Bell, Luke Fitzgerald, Lane Glaze, Joseph Siegel and Sam Montgomery.

Then special guest Big Jake Hovis will close out the show.

Come out for a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious pizza.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Comedy, Food & Drink
