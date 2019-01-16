New Domesticity: An Examination of Women's Work in Women's Art

Transylvania University 300 North Broadway Road , Lexington, Kentucky 40508

 New Domesticity: An Examination of Women's Work in Women's Art Exhibit at Transylvania

OPENING RECEPTION: Friday, Jan. 19, 5-8 p.m.

Curated by Dr. Emily Goodman, this exhibition examines how women artists, presently working around Kentucky, incorporate elements of domestic work and life in their art practices. In particular, this exhibition explores how different artists engage with the idea of women’s “traditional roles” in our contemporary culture.

Start: Tuesday, January 16, 2018

End: Friday, February 16, 2018

Time: Noon-5pm

For more information call (859) 233-8142 or visit transy.edu

