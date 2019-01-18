New Exhibitions at Lexington Art League

Friday, January 18th 5-9pm

On January 18, the Lexington Art League will open four new exhibitions as part of its exciting new exhibition schedule.

These Include:

Clay Wainscott: Return to Exile

Benjamin Salley: First World Allegory

Susan Deaton: The God Burden

Aurora, Curated by Samantha Simpson and featuring works by Natalie Baxter, Adrienne Dixon, Lori Larusso, and John Norris

Music by Warren Byron, Beer served by West Sixth Brewery, and Catering by Minton's

This event is made possible through generous support of: LexArts, Kentucky Arts Council, Marilyn Robie, Arthur Shechet, Dean Langdon, Beth Hellebusch, and Christine and Michael Huskisson.

Gallery Hours:

Tuesday -Thursday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For more information call (859) 254-7024 or visit lexingtonartleague.org