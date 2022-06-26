New Kids On The Block at Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Multi platinum-selling pop supergroup New Kids On The Block continues the party like nobody else can with the announcement of The MixTape Tour 2022, with their friends Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue as legendary special guests.

For more information call (859) 233-4567 or visit  rupparena.com

