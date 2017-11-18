New Orleans jazzer Henry Butler at the Norton Center

The second performance of the Weisiger Theatre series features acclaimed New Orleans jazzer Henry Butler. The musical breeding ground for such giants of traditional jazz as Louis Armstrong, King Oliver and Jelly Roll Morton, The Big Easy also gave rise to a present-day giant, the pianist and singer Henry Butler – a super virtuoso and ebullient performer who embodies the buoyant spirit of his birthplace. Butler can play it all, from early to modern jazz, with plenty of New Orleans R&B peeking through as well. Blinded by glaucoma as an infant, Butler began his musical studies early in life, and has since built an international reputation as an astonishing keyboard artist and a stylistically inclusive performer. If you liked last season’s Music Maker Blues Revue, you’ll love Butler’s solo performance; traditional New Orleans jazz is in the best of hands. November 18, Weisiger Theatre.

For more information visit nortoncenter.com