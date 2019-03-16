New Paintings by M.P. Wiggins at B. Deemer Gallery

EXHIBITION DATES: March 16 – April 23, 2019

ARTIST RECEPTION: Saturday, March 16th 3 -5 pm

M.P. Wiggins, “A Slice of Cantaloupe,” mm/canvas 40x30

M.P. Wiggins is a Cincinnati artist whose paintings have been collected for decades. Wiggins new abstract paintings on display at B. Deemer Gallery are fresh and lively. Vivid colors flow through abstract forms layered with expressive mark-making creating compositions that may reflect memories in one’s mind.

M.P. Wiggins was born in Long Beach, California, grew up in Kansas City, Missouri and graduated from DAAP, University of Cincinnati, Ohio. She later attended the Art Academy of Cincinnati. Wiggins paintings and drawings have been shown in the United States as well as Germany and reside in many prestegious collections.

For more information call (502) 896-6687 or visit bdeemer.com