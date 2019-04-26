× Expand Tatjana Krizmanic, "Morning Sail" 20x23, pastel on paper TATJANA KRIZMANIC April 26 - June 4, 2019Artist Demonstration: Friday, April 26th, 4 pm Artist Reception: Friday, April 26th, 5 - 7 pmHOURS M-F 10 - 5:30, SAT 10 - 3 (CLOSED DERBY DAY)In Tatjana Krizmanic’s new exhibit, city interiors, still lifes and coastal landscapes, continue life-long themes of comfort, creativity and warmth of home and family, and the magical beauty of the coast. Especially coastal Croatia, Tatjana’s homeland. In addition to her lively and beloved pastel paintings, Tatjana breaks out into a new format that was historically used in altar pieces. Multi-panel oil paintings of landscapes, bays and harbors celebrate moments of wonder. The multiple panelsgive each area of the landscape its own recognition, its own “painting” unto itself and the scale allow the viewer to capture a feeling of awe. The lotus pond diver series is inspired by a recurring dream and is a response to the collective awakening of women and men. Surging up from the mysterious darkness of the pond with the lotus, or water lily which traditionally symbolizes compassion.

New Works by Tatjana Krizmanic at the B.Deemer Gallery

April 26 - June 4, 2019

Artist Demonstration: Friday, April 26th, 4 pm

Artist Reception: Friday, April 26th, 5 - 7 pm

HOURS M-F 10 - 5:30, SAT 10 - 3 (CLOSED DERBY DAY)

In Tatjana Krizmanic’s new exhibit, city interiors, still lifes and coastal landscapes, continue life-long themes of comfort, creativity and warmth of home and family, and the magical beauty of the coast. Especially coastal Croatia, Tatjana’s homeland.

In addition to her lively and beloved pastel paintings, Tatjana breaks out into a new format that was historically used in altar pieces. Multi-panel oil paintings of landscapes, bays and harbors celebrate moments of wonder. The multiple panels give each area of the landscape its own recognition, its own “painting” unto itself and the scale allow the viewer to capture a feeling of awe.

The lotus pond diver series is inspired by a recurring dream and is a response to the collective awakening of women and men. Surging up from the mysterious darkness of the pond with the lotus, or water lily which traditionally symbolizes compassion.

For more information call (502) 896-6687 or visit bdeemer.com