New Year's Day Brunch at The Galt House Hotel

Start 2020 off right with a lavish brunch buffet at Walker's Exchange featuring traditional brunch favorites, mimosas and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1. Cost is $38 for adults, $15 for children 6 through 12, and children 5 and under are free.

For more information call (502) 589-5200 or visit galthouse.com