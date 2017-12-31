New Year's Eve Bash at Barren River

Barren River Lake State Resort Park 1149 State Park Road, Lucas, Kentucky 42156

New Year's Eve Bash at Barren River

Get your Grub and Groove on as you celebrate New Year's Eve with a Dinner and Dance Bash at Barren River Lake State Resort Park! Enjoy a delicious buffet, watch the ball drop on the big screen, and dance the night away with Aces Entertainment. Appetizers, refreshments, party favors, and champagne toast included in registration fee. Balloon drop at midnight! Lodging packages available. For reservations call 1-800-325-0057

For more information call  (270) 646-2151 or visit parks.ky.gov

Barren River Lake State Resort Park 1149 State Park Road, Lucas, Kentucky 42156
