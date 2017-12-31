New Year's Eve Celebration at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408

New Year's Eve Celebration at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park

Ring in the New Year at our fabulous New Year’s Eve Celebration. One night package will include: one night lodging in one of our lodge rooms, dinner for two, dance with entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, party favors, and buffet breakfast for two. Buy a second night with your New Year's Eve package for half price. Dinner and dance tickets also available. Also, enjoy our First Day hike on New Year’s Day

For more information call 270-797-3421 or visit parks.ky.gov

270-797-3421
