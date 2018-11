New Year's Eve Celebration at Rough River Dam State Resort Park

Ring in the New Year at beautiful Rough River Dam State Resort Park! Check in to a comfortable room, enjoy a delicious Prime Rib Buffet dinner, dance to the music of the Lindsey Lane Band and bring in the New Year with a champagne toast. The package also includes breakfast for 2 the next morning and extra nights can be added at a great discounted rate.

For more information and reservations call (270) 257-2311