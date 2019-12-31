New Year's Eve Comedy Festival at KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

 Start the New Year off with some laughter at the New Year's Eve Comedy Festival with Mike Epps, Lavelle Crawford, Earthquake, Kountry Wayne, and Sommore! Don't miss out on your chance to laugh in the New Year with these comedians!

