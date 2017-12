New Year's Eve at Jenny Wiley State Park

Join us at the Music Highway Grill to Bring in the New Year! Our New Year's Buffet will include Prime Rib, Chicken Cordon Bleu, Fried Catfish, and a variety of side items. $25 a person, does not include tax and beverage.

.

For more information call (606) 889-1790 or visit parks.ky.gov