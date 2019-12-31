New Year's Eve Extravaganza at Kentucky Dam Village
Kentucky Dam Village 113 Administration Dr, Gilbertsville, Kentucky 42044
New Year's Eve Extravaganza at Kentucky Dam Village
Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park, Gilbertsville
The Marshall County Arts Commission presents a New Year's Eve Extravaganza featuring Todd Hill and his Orchestra! Music from 8 to Midnight! Ring in 2020 with the region's greatest 18-piece big band playing a wide variety of danceable music from the Swing Era and beyond!
We will have heavy hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, and a beautifully decorated event center at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park in Gilbertsville, KY. Reserve a room in the lodge or bring a load of friends and get a cabin to stay off the road. Single admission $50 or reserve a private table of 8 for $500.
For more information call (502) 703-0304 or visit parks.ky.gov