New Year's Eve Extravaganza at Kentucky Dam Village

Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park, Gilbertsville

The Marshall County Arts Commission presents a New Year's Eve Extravaganza featuring Todd Hill and his Orchestra! Music from 8 to Midnight! Ring in 2020 with the region's greatest 18-piece big band playing a wide variety of danceable music from the Swing Era and beyond!

We will have heavy hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, and a beautifully decorated event center at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park in Gilbertsville, KY. Reserve a room in the lodge or bring a load of friends and get a cabin to stay off the road. Single admission $50 or reserve a private table of 8 for $500.

For more information call (502) 703-0304 or visit parks.ky.gov