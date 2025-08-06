× Expand Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Water Park New Year's Eve Fireworks

New Year's Eve Fireworks at Kentucky Kingdom

Kentucky Kingdom is the perfect place to ring in the New Year with your family, without staying up too late. We'll celebrate 2026 with an amazing New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular set to music.

• Fireworks will launch up to 350 feet in the air and can be seen from anywhere in the park!

• Enjoy a 15-minute long show and a choreographed music track.

Hosted by the one and only Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks, boasting displays of vivid color, blended sound, intricate coordination and topped with a breathtaking finale. This show will keep guests on their toes, not knowing what will come next. A Rozzi display is separated from the competition by the design style and artistic presence, resulting in a fireworks show like no other.

Fireworks viewing is included with park admission.

For more information call 502-813-8200 or visit kentuckykingdom.com