New Year’s Celebration at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park

Let's celebrate 2018 together at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park! Dinner will be served from 5-8 p.m. The four-course dinner is $24.99 per person. Entrée options include chicken cordon bleu, prime rib, shrimp scampi, and fettuccine alfredo. The dance will begin at 8 p.m. Dance only tickets are available for $30 per couple or $20 per single. Lodge rooms start at $99.95 and cottages start at $129.95. For more information call 270-343-3111.

