New Year’s Celebration at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park
Lake Cumberland State Resort Park 5465 State Park Road, Jamestown, Kentucky 42629
Let's celebrate 2018 together at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park! Dinner will be served from 5-8 p.m. The four-course dinner is $24.99 per person. Entrée options include chicken cordon bleu, prime rib, shrimp scampi, and fettuccine alfredo. The dance will begin at 8 p.m. Dance only tickets are available for $30 per couple or $20 per single. Lodge rooms start at $99.95 and cottages start at $129.95.
For more information call (270) 343-3111 or visit parks.ky.gov