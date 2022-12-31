New Year’s Celebration at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park
to
Lake Cumberland State Resort Park 5465 State Park Road, Jamestown, Kentucky 42629
New Year’s Celebration at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park
Come ring in the new year Lake Cumberland style, at our NEW YEAR'S EVE BASH!Dinner buffet: $14.50 adults / $7.50 kids (ages 5 - 12, 4 and under are FREE)Dance tickets: $20 individual / $35 coupleSpecial lodging packages available! Call now for more information! 270.343.3111
For more information call (270) 343-3111 or visit parks.ky.gov
Info
Lake Cumberland State Resort Park 5465 State Park Road, Jamestown, Kentucky 42629