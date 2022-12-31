New Year’s Celebration at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park

Come ring in the new year Lake Cumberland style, at our NEW YEAR'S EVE BASH!Dinner buffet: $14.50 adults / $7.50 kids (ages 5 - 12, 4 and under are FREE)Dance tickets: $20 individual / $35 coupleSpecial lodging packages available! Call now for more information! 270.343.3111

For more information call (270) 343-3111 or visit parks.ky.gov