New Year’s Celebration at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park

Lake Cumberland State Resort Park 5465 State Park Road, Jamestown, Kentucky 42629

Come ring in the new year Lake Cumberland style, at our NEW YEAR'S EVE BASH!Dinner buffet: $14.50 adults / $7.50 kids (ages 5 - 12, 4 and under are FREE)Dance tickets: $20 individual / $35 coupleSpecial lodging packages available! Call now for more information! 270.343.3111

For more information call (270) 343-3111 or visit parks.ky.gov

