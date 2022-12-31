New Year’s Celebration of a Lifetime in Erlanger

× Expand Naked Karate Gils NKG 2022 NYE (540 × 405 px) Naked Karate Girls Live Music New Year's Eve

New Year’s Celebration of a Lifetime!

Party Like Gods with Naked Karate Girls while bringing in 2023!

This world-class show will have you on your feet for the new year’s celebration of a lifetime. It gets better with an open well bar, appetizers, buffet dinner, late-night snack bar, champagne toast, favors & fun for all.

Afraid to dance? Fuggedaboudit. NKG will make you shake like a love machine with funny choreography, props, and outfits that encourage everyone in the audience to participate wit us. Dis is a world-class show.

For more information call 859-746-2700 or visit receptionsinc.com/nye-nkg-receptionserlanger/