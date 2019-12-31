New Year’s Eve Celebration at Dale Hollow State Resort Park

Celebrate New Year's Eve with Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park. Professional DJ service 'Music in Motion' will have you dancing the night away before ringing in 2018. A special New Year's Eve dinner will be served in the beautiful Island View Restaurant overlooking Dale Hollow Lake. The lodging package is $174.95 per couple (plus tax and resort fee) includes one night’s lodging in the Mary Ray Oaken Lodge, buffet dinner, breakfast, dance and a special keepsake gift. Tickets for dance only are $30 per person. Doors open at 8 p.m. Call 270-433-7431.

For more information call (270) 433-7431 or visit parks.ky.gov