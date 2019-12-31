New Year’s Eve Celebration at Rough River Dam State Resort Park

Enjoy the sound of music, horns and laughter as you ring in the New Year at Rough River Dam State Resort Park. The park is hosting its annual New Year's Eve celebration on Dec. 31. Ring in 2018 by enjoying one of our overnight packages that include a cozy lodge room, prime rib dinner buffet, New Year's Eve celebration party with a live band, champagne toast and breakfast on New Year's Day for two. The packages start at $189 plus applicable taxes. Special prices on cottages also available. Live close by? Choose our dinner and dance package option, which includes the prime rib dinner buffet and dance tickets for two starting at just $109 plus tax. Either way, don't miss out on all the fun, call us to book your package today, limited packages available! Call 270-257-2311.

For more information call (270) 257-2311 or visit parks.ky.gov