New Year’s Eve Celebration at Rough River Dam State Resort Park

We're having a DISCO PARTY to ring in 2025! Find those old bell bottoms, mini skirts, paisley shirts and platform shoes and join us for some fun from the 70's. Bourbon Legend Band returns again this year to perform lots of disco hits as well as some current favorites. Rooms are limited so don't hesitate to make your room reservations soon. Discounted rates for cottages as well. Each cottage has 2 bedrooms with 2 beds, had fully furnished kitchen set up and a 1 or 2 bathroom option.

For more information call (270) 257-2311 or visit parks.ky.gov.