New Year’s Eve Comedy in the Park at Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park
Barren River Lake State Resort Park 1149 State Park Road, Lucas, Kentucky 42156
New Year’s Eve Comedy in the Park at Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park
Plan to spend New Year’s Eve at Blue Licks! Enjoy a buffet dinner, a comedy show followed by music and dancing! Bob Batch will provide the laughs and Dave Stahl, the “Piano Doctor,” will play for the party. Seating starts at 5:45 p.m. The dinner and show is $39.95 a person. An overnight package for two is available for $149.90 and includes dinner, the show, a lodge room and breakfast. Call 859-289-5507.
For more information call (859) 289-5507 or visit parks.ky.gov