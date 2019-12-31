New Year’s Eve Comedy in the Park at Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park

Plan to spend New Year’s Eve at Blue Licks! Enjoy a buffet dinner, a comedy show followed by music and dancing! Bob Batch will provide the laughs and Dave Stahl, the “Piano Doctor,” will play for the party. Seating starts at 5:45 p.m. The dinner and show is $39.95 a person. An overnight package for two is available for $149.90 and includes dinner, the show, a lodge room and breakfast. Call 859-289-5507.

For more information call (859) 289-5507 or visit parks.ky.gov