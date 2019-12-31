New Year’s Eve Comedy in the Park at Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park

Barren River Lake State Resort Park 1149 State Park Road, Lucas, Kentucky 42156

New Year’s Eve Comedy in the Park at Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park

Plan to spend New Year’s Eve at Blue Licks! Enjoy a buffet dinner, a comedy show followed by music and dancing! Bob Batch will provide the laughs and Dave Stahl, the “Piano Doctor,” will play for the party. Seating starts at 5:45 p.m. The dinner and show is $39.95 a person. An overnight package for two is available for $149.90 and includes dinner, the show, a lodge room and breakfast. Call 859-289-5507.

For more information call (859) 289-5507 or visit parks.ky.gov

Info

Barren River Lake State Resort Park 1149 State Park Road, Lucas, Kentucky 42156 View Map
