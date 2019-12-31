New Year’s Eve Getaway at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park
Cumberland Falls State Resort Park 7351 Hwy. 90, Corbin, Kentucky 40701
New Year’s Eve Getaway at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park
Bring your special someone to Cumberland Falls State Resort Park for a night of entertainment and relaxation. The annual New Year’s Eve Bash is from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dance music provided by a DJ. The overnight package for two includes a lodge room, dinner and dance, and breakfast for $199.95 plus tax. For cottage guests the dinner and dance per person is an additional $39.95. Call 606-528-4121 for reservations.
For more information call (606) 528-4121 or visit parks.ky.gov