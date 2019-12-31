New Year’s Eve Getaway at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park

Bring your special someone to Cumberland Falls State Resort Park for a night of entertainment and relaxation. The annual New Year’s Eve Bash is from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dance music provided by a DJ. The overnight package for two includes a lodge room, dinner and dance, and breakfast for $199.95 plus tax. For cottage guests the dinner and dance per person is an additional $39.95. Call 606-528-4121 for reservations.

For more information call (606) 528-4121 or visit parks.ky.gov