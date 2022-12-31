New Year’s Eve Getaway at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park

Bring your special someone or a whole group of friends for a night of entertainment and relaxation at our annual New Years Eve Bash!

Dance will take place from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

DJ Maurice Bell will have a variety of dance music playing for you to enjoy!

COME OUT AND CELEBRATE!

Package for two people includes one night at the DuPont Lodge and the entry to the Dance.RatesPackage for Two People: $170.00

For more information call (606) 528-4121 or visit parks.ky.gov