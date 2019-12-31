New Year’s Eve Glow Party at Pine Mountain State Resort Park

Plan to attend Pine Mountain’s first New Year’s Eve glow party! DJ John Day will be rocking the party in to the new year as our master of ceremonies. Make your reservations early -- this one is going to book up fast! Admission at the door is only $15 per person, or join us for an overnight stay with an overnight package. The packages include lodging, tickets, and party snacks for $109 a couple. Call 606-337-3066.

For more information call (606) 337-3066 or visit parks.ky.gov