New Year’s Eve Play and Dance at General Butler State Resort Park

Looking to ring in the New Year with lots of fun, look no further than General Butler State Resort Park! Our friends group, the Friends of Butler, will once again host their annual New Year’s Eve Celebration with dinner, a play, music and dancing! The play is a comedy called “CASSEROLE Casanova.” Music will be provided by the Tim Talbert Project, an 8-piece band playing classics from the 60's, 70's, soul, R&B and Motown. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner starts at 7 p.m. Dinner theater tickets for two are $150 and includes dancing after the play. Lodging packages are also available and start at $219 per couple. For reservations, call 502-732-4384.

For more information call (502) 732-4384 or visit parks.ky.gov