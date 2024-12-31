× Expand Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park New Years Eve Celebration

New Years Eve Celebration at Pennyrile Forest State Park

Ring in the New Year at our fabulous New Year's Eve Celebration. One night package will include: one night lodging in one of our lodge rooms, dinner for two, dance with entertainment, hors d'oeuvres, party favors, and buffet breakfast for two. Buy a second night with your New Year's Eve package for half price. Dinner and dance tickets only also available. Also, enjoy our First Day hike on New Year's Day!

Prices per couple:

Overnight package $249.95 per couple

Dinner and Dance: $80 per couple

Dance only: $50 per couple

For more information call 2707973421 or visit parks.ky.gov/events/pennyrile-forest