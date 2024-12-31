New Years Eve Celebration at Pennyrile Forest State Park
to
Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park
New Years Eve Celebration
New Years Eve Celebration at Pennyrile Forest State Park
Ring in the New Year at our fabulous New Year's Eve Celebration. One night package will include: one night lodging in one of our lodge rooms, dinner for two, dance with entertainment, hors d'oeuvres, party favors, and buffet breakfast for two. Buy a second night with your New Year's Eve package for half price. Dinner and dance tickets only also available. Also, enjoy our First Day hike on New Year's Day!
Prices per couple:
Overnight package $249.95 per couple
Dinner and Dance: $80 per couple
Dance only: $50 per couple
For more information call 2707973421 or visit parks.ky.gov/events/pennyrile-forest