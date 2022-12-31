New Years Eve Celebrations at Kentucky State Parks

Ring in the New Year at a Kentucky State Resort Park! Here's what happening as we welcome 2023. Looking for holiday happenings before New Year's Eve?

Barren River Lake State Resort Park

New Year's Eve CelebrationEnjoy a delicious prime rib buffet, watch the ball drop on the big screen and dance the night away. Party favors, appetizers and a midnight Champagne toast included. Cash bar available. Dinner 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Party at 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.Balloon drop at midnight Eastern and Central time! For Reservations Call (270)646-2151. NO OUTSIDE ALCOHOL PERMITTED!Rates:Overnight Packages starting at $269 per coupleDinner & Dance Package $79 per personDance Only $39 per personDinner Buffet $34.95 per person plus beverage, tax and tipCarved Prime Rib, Champagne Chicken, Fried Catfish, Baked Potatoes, Roasted Rainbow Carrots, Fresh Vegetable Blend, Grilled Asparagus, Corn, Broccoli Casserole, Soup, Salad & Dessert Bar.

Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park

New Year's Eve Classic Country CelebrationUsher in the New Year with dinner, dancing, hiking and crafts at your favorite Kentucky State Park. Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park will bid farewell to 2022 and welcome 2023 with touring The Nashville Imposters playing your favorite classic country music of Johhny Cash, Roy Orbison, Glen Campbell and many more. Dinner will be from 6 -8pm and dinner and dancing from 8 -11pm. Start the New Year off on the right foot (or left) with the Annual First Day Hike with Park Manager Doug Brown on Sunday, January 1st. Worthington Lodge Packages starting at $199.95 for dinner for 2, overnight stay, breakfast for 2, craft, and New Year First Day Hike. To book your reservations please call Mindy in the Sales Office at 859-289-5507

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park

New Years DanceBring your special someone or a whole group of friends for a night of entertainment and relaxation at our annual New Years Eve Bash!Dance will take place from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. DJ Maurice Bell will have a variety of dance music playing for you to enjoy! Package for two people includes one night at the DuPont Lodge and the entry to the Dance.Package for two people start at $170. Call (606)528-4121 for reservations. COME OUT AND CELEBRATE!

Lake Cumberland State Resort Park

New Year's Eve Bash at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park

Come ring in the new year Lake Cumberland style, at our NEW YEAR'S EVE BASH! Dinner buffet: $16.95 adults / $8.95 kids (12 and under). Dance tickets: $20 individual at door. Must be 21 or older to attend New Year’s Eve Bash. Space is limited to 150 people. Special lodging packages available! Call now for more information! 270.343.3111

Kenlake State Resort Park

Ringing in the New Year!

Ring in 2023 at Kenlake State Resort Park with entertainment by Stronghold Band. Packages include Dinner, Dance/Party, Lodging, Party Favors, and Breakfast for 2. Cash Bar Available. Dinner in the Aurora Landing Restaurant. Stronghold comes out of Western Kentucky bringing that classic rock, country, and blues! Get those Dancing Shoes ready and Let's start 2023 off with a BANG!

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park

New Year's Eve Celebration

Ring in the New Year at our fabulous New Year's Eve Celebration. One night package will include: one night lodging in one of our lodge rooms, dinner for two, dance with entertainment, hors d'oeuvres, party favors, and buffet breakfast for two. Buy a second night with your New Year's Eve package for half price. Dinner and dance tickets only also available. Also, enjoy our First Day hike on New Year's Day!

Prices per couple:

Overnight package $249.95 per couple

Dinner and Dance: $80 per couple

Dance only: $50 per couple

Pine Mountain State Resort Park

New Years EveJoin us for our annual NYE party. More details coming soon! For reservations call (606) 337-3066.

Rough River Dam State Resort Park

Ring in the New Year 2023!Join friends and family at our annual NEW YEARS EVE DINNER & DANCE! Chef Calvin Bishop and his staff will prepare a delicious buffet for dinner New Year's Eve which will be served in the Grayson's Landing Restaurant between 4:30 and 7 p.m. Central Time. Prepare to ring in the new year at the dance in the Conference Center beginning at 8 p.m. Central Time. Music provided by the LINDSEY LANE BAND. Call 270-257-2311 to make your room or cottage reservations.

