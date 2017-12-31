New Years Eve at General Butler State Resort Park

Looking to ring in the New Year with lots of fun, ook no further than General Butler State Resort Park! Our friends group- The Friends of Butler will once again host their annual NYE Celebration with dinner, play, music & dancing!

The Friends of Butler is a collective group of citizens dedicated towards continuing services and growth within General Butler State Resort Park, and Butler-Turpin State Historic House; this is just one of many fundraising events they organize & host.

Play is called...CASSEROLE Casanova, play by Herbert McCollom & directed by Deborah Garrett. "Roger, recently widowed, is visited by five women friends bearing gifts of food. Fred, Rodger's friend and neighbor, believes they are all hot for Roger. While there is competition among the women, it is only on their cooking skills, but Fred convinces Roger otherwise with hilarious results.

Live Music... Tim Talbert Project, (8 piece band playing classics from the 60's, 70's, soul, R&B and Motown.

Event Schedule: 6:00 pm doors open, 7:00 pm Dinner Buffet, after dinner Play, Music & Dancing with a midnight Balloon Drop to say good-bye to 2017 and hello to 2018!

For more information call (502) 732-4384.