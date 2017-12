New Years Eve at Natural Bridge State Resort Park

Come ring in the New Year with us in style! Overnight Package is $229.96+tax per couple and includes:

Overnight Lodging at Hemlock Lodge

Prime Rib Buffet for Two (4:00pm to 8:00pm)

Entertainment Provide by WSKV Radio (8:00pm to 1:00am)

Open Bar -- House Brand (8:00pm to Midnight)

Hors d’oeuvres and Party Favors

Breakfast Buffet for Two (7:00am to 10:00am)

For more information call (606) 663-2214 or visit parks.ky.gov/