New Years Eve at the Owensboro Convention Center

DJ Shay will once again have the evening rocking playing all of your favorite dance and party mix favorites! Guests can enjoy themed drink specials and concessions will also be available throughout the night. There will be a live countdown to midnight and a complimentary champagne toast for all to welcome in 2020, sponsored by Chandon Sparkling Brut.

Doors will open at 8:30pm on Tuesday, December 31st . DJ Shay will begin performing at 9:00pm.

Individual tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Reserved tables of 4 are $100. Reserved tables of 10 are $250. Please note the event is for ages 21 and over only.

For more information call (270) 297-9932 or visit owensborocenter.com