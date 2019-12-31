New Years Eve: Mardi Gras In New Orleans

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

 New Years Eve: Mardi Gras In New Orleans

 The phenomenal Byron Stripling returns to Lexington, to make the good times roll with the music of New Orleans from Fats Domino to Louis Armstrong. Inspired by the street parades in the French Quarter and late night jams in the city’s famed clubs, this concert transforms the Lexington Opera House into an unforgettable celebration of New Orleans jazz, with Byron Stripling leading the parade.

For more information call (859) 233.4226 or visit lexphil.org

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Concerts & Live Music
