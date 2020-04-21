New York Times Bestselling Author Don Winslow at Warren County Public Library

Don Winslow is the author of twenty-one acclaimed, award-winning international bestsellers. THE BORDER (2019), the explosive conclusion to the cartel trilogy ( The Cartel , 2015; The Power of the Dog , 2005) was a publishing event, and selected as one of the best books of the 2019 by the Washington Post , NPR , the Sunday Times , the Financial Times , among many other lists. Some of his other novels include The Winter of Frankie Machine , Savages , and The Force . Savages was made into a feature film by three-time Oscar-winning writer-director Oliver Stone. The Force sold to 20th Century Fox with director James Mangold and screenwriter Scott Frank attached. The Power of the Dog , The Cartel and The Border sold to FX in a major multi-million-dollar deal to air as a weekly tv series beginning in 2020. A former investigator, antiterrorist trainer and trial consultant, Winslow lives in California and Rhode Island.

For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org