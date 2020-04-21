New York Times Bestselling Author Don Winslow at Warren County Public Library
Warren County Public Library Bob Kirby Branch 175 Iron Skillet Court, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104
Don Winslow is the author of twenty-one acclaimed, award-winning international bestsellers. THE BORDER (2019), the explosive conclusion to the cartel trilogy ( The Cartel , 2015; The Power of the Dog , 2005) was a publishing event, and selected as one of the best books of the 2019 by the Washington Post , NPR , the Sunday Times , the Financial Times , among many other lists. Some of his other novels include The Winter of Frankie Machine , Savages , and The Force . Savages was made into a feature film by three-time Oscar-winning writer-director Oliver Stone. The Force sold to 20th Century Fox with director James Mangold and screenwriter Scott Frank attached. The Power of the Dog , The Cartel and The Border sold to FX in a major multi-million-dollar deal to air as a weekly tv series beginning in 2020. A former investigator, antiterrorist trainer and trial consultant, Winslow lives in California and Rhode Island.
For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org