New York Times Columnist Charles M. Blow at Lyric Theatre

Press Forward Blue Grass, an initiative of Blue Grass Community Foundation, will host New York Times opinion columnist and national political analyst Charles M. Blow for an evening event at 6 p.m. on Feb. 24, at the Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center.

The program will be grounded in the subject matter of Reimagining Local News, a documentary co-produced by Blow with support from Press Forward and the McKnight Foundation. Reimagining Local News examines the challenges shaping local journalism and helps frame a community conversation about local reporting and its role in civic life, public trust and community connection.

For more information call (859) 280-2218 or visit lexingtonlyric.com