New works by Martin Rollins at B. Deemer Gallery

Martin Rollins continues his exploration of light and color in this new body of work, Town & Country, an exhibition of Rollins’ newest oil pastels on display at B Deemer Gallery November 10 – December 12, 2017.

Rollins is a long time local favorite and his latest work continues in his tradition of familiar places and moments in time. In some pieces layers of rich colors with thick oil pastel marks reveal a glowing light shining from behind. In others you might see the warm reflection of the sun bouncing off trees, buildings, cars and streets. From a city scene or a street we drive down every day, to a familiar back yard or local park, Rollins takes us into familiar places that create a sense of experiencing a moment in time, often capturing that moment of the day when the light softens the scene.

“For those who make the city of Louisville and fields of Kentucky our home, Rollins’ images are places we know. The artist uses this familiarity to explore them, revealing a passionate interest in what we know and how we feel socially and historically, while maintaining a strong sense of the present. They are more than frozen moments. Instead, they are like fleeting memories playing on a loop.”

For more information visit bdeemer.com