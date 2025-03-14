NewPlay RePlay at Bunbury Theatre

Bunbury Theatre Company 604 S. Third St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202

NewPlay RePlay at Bunbury Theatre

  Join us on an exciting journey back to a past Humana Festival of New American Plays production (TBD), where we explore its lasting legacy beyond the festival stage. Stay tuned for the reveal of which play we will feature - trust us, you're going to love it!

Visit website for show days and times. 

For more information contact Bunbury Theatre at 502.585.5306, email bunburytheatre@gmail.com or visit bunburytheatre.org/

502.585.5306
