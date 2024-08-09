× Expand Newport Aquarium Aquarium After Dark at Newport Aquarium

Newport Aquarium After Dark

Explore the aquarium like never before when you visit during Aquarium After Dark on Friday, August 9! Meet your animal friends during the day and then discover their fascinating nocturnal behaviors as the lights go out. Your adventure includes exclusive after-hours admission to Newport Aquarium, pizza party, animal encounters, animal touch opportunities and a self-guided twilight tour and scavenger hunt where you’ll experience the wonder of your aquarium - after dark!

Advance ticket purchase is required. Get your tickets before they sell out.

For more information call 8004063474 or visit newportaquarium.com