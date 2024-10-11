Newport Aquarium After Dark

× Expand Newport Aquarium Explore the aquarium like never before when you visit during Aquarium After Dark!

Explore the aquarium like never before when you visit during Aquarium After Dark! Meet your animal friends during the day and then discover their fascinating nocturnal behaviors as the lights go out. Your adventure includes exclusive after-hours admission to Newport Aquarium, pizza party, animal encounters, animal touch opportunities and a self-guided twilight tour and scavenger hunt where you’ll experience the wonder of your aquarium - after dark!

BONUS! Experience all the fun of the NEW Underwater Pumpkin GLOW during this exclusive Aquarium After Dark event!

Advance ticket purchase is required.

For more information call 8004063474 or visit newportaquarium.com