Newport Aquarium Welcomes Baby Gators

Newport Aquarium just announced the addition of two dozen adorable baby alligators to the popular Gator Alley collection of exhibits. Guests will have the opportunity to see baby alligators swimming in the bayou and basking on its banks. The aquarium is celebrating their growing family with a Bayou Baby BOGO offer. Through November 3rd, buy one general admission ticket and get one of equal or lesser value for free.

For more information visit newportaquarium.com