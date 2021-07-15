Newport Italianfest

to

Newport Riverfront Riverboat Row, Newport, Kentucky

Newport Italianfest

 Newport Italianfest, named a Top 20 Event for June by the Southeast Tourism Society and held along Newport’s Riverboat Row between the Purple People and Taylor-Southgate Bridges. The festival has authentic Italian food and live Italian music. 

For more information call (859) 292-3666 or visit newportky.gov

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to
