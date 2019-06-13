Newport Italianfest

Newport Riverfront Riverboat Row, Newport, Kentucky

 Join us for the 28th Newport Italianfest, named a Top 20 Event for June by the Southeast Tourism Society and held along Newport’s Riverboat Row between the Purple People and Taylor-Southgate Bridges. The festival has authentic Italian food and live Italian music performed by entertainers from around the nation and from “the old country”, and a Golf Outing. Other fun includes a cooking contest, games and rides for the little ones. Events kick off with a Bocci Ball Tournament at Pompilio’s Restaurant on Wednesday. The event averages over 100,000 visitors.

For more information call (859) 292-3666 or visit newportky.gov

Info
Newport Riverfront Riverboat Row, Newport, Kentucky View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
