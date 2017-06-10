Newport on the Levee Presents Local Brews and Blues

Newport on the Levee 1 Levee Way, Newport, Kentucky 41071

 Newport on the Levee is hosting its first ever Local Brews and Blues event on June 10, 2017 featuring breweries all local to the Tri State area! With a portion of ticket sales going to support The Brighton Center, the cost is $30 in advance and $35 at the door for 18 tasting tickets and a 4oz. souvenir mug. To celebrate craft beer week, all tickets are only $25 through Sunday, May 21!

The party goes from 2:00 – 8:00pm and you can view the entertainment lineup as well as the participating breweries on the Newport on the Levee website. The closing musical act of the night is a performance from The Fabulous Blues Brothers, a show recreating the music and comedic genius of "Jake & Elwood Blues. Several participating Levee restaurants will be selling a variety of delicious food to accompany your beer tasting experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit newportonthelevee.com

