Newsboys United Greatness Of Our God Tour

to Google Calendar - Newsboys United Greatness Of Our God Tour - 2019-10-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Newsboys United Greatness Of Our God Tour - 2019-10-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Newsboys United Greatness Of Our God Tour - 2019-10-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Newsboys United Greatness Of Our God Tour - 2019-10-20 19:00:00

East Kentucky Exposition Center 126 Main Street, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501

Newsboys United Greatness Of Our God Tour at East Kentucky Exposition Center

Featuring Ryan Stevenson

With Adam Agee and special appearance Kevin Max

$29, $34, $44, $79, $69 GOLD VIP & PLATINUM VIP $179

Groups of 10 or more get $5 OFF P1, P2, P3 & P4 price levels!

For more information visit ekec.us

Info

East Kentucky Exposition Center 126 Main Street, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Newsboys United Greatness Of Our God Tour - 2019-10-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Newsboys United Greatness Of Our God Tour - 2019-10-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Newsboys United Greatness Of Our God Tour - 2019-10-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Newsboys United Greatness Of Our God Tour - 2019-10-20 19:00:00