Nick Cannon Presents MTV Wild 'N Out Live at Rupp Arena

Multi-hyphenate entertainer Nick Cannon announced his wildly popular MTV Wild ‘N Out Live tour will return with dates all over the U.S. kicking off this March. Fans can expect stand up routines by their favorite Wild ‘N Out cast members including DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Emmanuel Hudson, Justina Valentine, Hit Man, Conceited, DJ D-Wreck and Pretty Vee (lineup varies by city), as well as live music performances from some of today’s hottest artists including platinum “My Type” and “Icy Grl” entertainer Saweetie.

Each night Nick Cannon and the cast will also invite members of the audience to join them for Wild 'N Out’s most popular games. The tour will bring together a comedy, variety and game show all in one to fans of the improv/competition show on each stop.

