Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa at KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center
1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa at KFC Yum! Center

Nickelodeon star and YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa today announced she is D.R.E.A.M.ing even bigger and has added more dates to Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M The Tour and is coming to KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Info

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
