Night Market at Simply Poured Coffee

Simply Poured Coffee has a new event you’re not going to want to miss! On August 22nd from 5pm-8pm they’ve partnered with the Hopkins County Farmers Market and some other local vendors to bring you a new type of event – Night Market! 🌙

This event takes place at Simply Poured (190 Madison Square Drive) 🙌

The coffee bar will be open and decked out in a cozy, jazzy atmosphere with vendors indoor and outdoor.

The vendor list features a variety of amazing people who work very hard to bring you the best products!

Our vendors 🫶:

Hopkins County Farmers Market

Pond River: Produce, pickles, and baked goods.

Ark of 6 Farm: Goat milk products, soap, lip balm, cajeta, sourdough cookies and breads.

Plant Crafters: Produce, plants, and artisan crafts.

Knot Needle & Sew: Handmade bags, purses, wallets, and accessories.

Laura’s Craft Creations: Crocheted items.

Park Bench Naturals: Health and Wellness products.

Misty’s Lovely Things: Kids felt toys.

3’s Companys : Permalinx jewelry and T-shirts.

Blossom Hill Flower Farm : Flowers.

Blanchard’s Gracious Acres: Animals (highland cow and alpacas).

Katie Arnett with Doodle Press: Stickers and more.

Marley’s Bread & Sweet Treats: Sourdough & treats.

Come support so many local talents and vendors, get some alpaca cuddles, sip on some good coffee and enjoy the very first Night Market!!

For more information call (270) 619-0304 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/night-market/