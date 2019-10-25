× Expand Tebbs Bend Battlefield Association A commemorative marker identifying the July 4, 1864 Battle of Green River Bridge in Taylor County, Kentucky.

Night Ride at Homeplace on Green River

Join members of the Tebbs Bend Battlefield Association on a narrated hayride that will transport groups through this historical battle as they travel the route on Tebbs Bend Road and hear stories that have been passed down through generations.

The first wagon will depart at 5:30 p.m. ET the last wagon will depart at 8:00 p.m. ET.

All wagons will depart and return to Homeplace on Green River, 5807 New Columbia Rd., Campbellsville, KY (Enter and Park at Homeplace)

Tickets purchased before October 16 - $8.00

Tickets purchased after October 16 - $10.00

Cookies, Hot Chocolate, and Hot Cider are included with purchase of tickets

Chili, Hot Dogs, Chips, and Drinks will be available for purchase.

All proceeds will be used for the maintenance of historical sites and educational programs for the Battle of Tebbs Bend.

Follow Tebbs Bend Battlefield Association on Facebook.

For more information call (270) 789-3029 or visit Tebbsbend.org