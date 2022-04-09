Night Sky Tour at Josephine Sculpture Park: Telescopes Big and Small

Registration is required by 5pm the day before the tour. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Explore the night sky every month at JSP with NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador, Dan Price. Tours include an interactive presentation and a guided view of the night sky through our telescope! JSP is a proud member of the NASA Museum Alliance.

Telescope technology has made incredible progress over the last 400 years. Join us as we discuss large professional telescopes and smaller, amateur models. We’ll then get to observe the night sky through our telescopes. You may even get a picture of the Moon on your smartphone! Chairs are provided.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org