Night Sky Tour: International Space Station at Josephine Sculpture Park

to Google Calendar - Night Sky Tour: International Space Station at Josephine Sculpture Park - 2018-12-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Night Sky Tour: International Space Station at Josephine Sculpture Park - 2018-12-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Night Sky Tour: International Space Station at Josephine Sculpture Park - 2018-12-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Night Sky Tour: International Space Station at Josephine Sculpture Park - 2018-12-15 18:00:00

Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Night Sky Tour: International Space Station at Josephine Sculpture Park

You don’t want to miss this! Includes multimedia presentations in the Art Barn that explore the International Space Station and the future of human exploration, starting at 6pm. Observation begins at 7pm. Explore the night sky with expert guidance from Dan Price, NASA Solar System Ambassador, outside through our large telescopes. You may even capture a photo of the moon through a telescope on your smart phone!

There’s no need to register, just come on out. Want to learn more about your own telescope, bring it out! All ages welcome; children must be accompanied by an adult. You may come and go anytime between 6pm-10pm.

Suggested $10 donation per group or couple.

For more information visit josephinesculpturepark.org

Info
Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Night Sky Tour: International Space Station at Josephine Sculpture Park - 2018-12-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Night Sky Tour: International Space Station at Josephine Sculpture Park - 2018-12-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Night Sky Tour: International Space Station at Josephine Sculpture Park - 2018-12-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Night Sky Tour: International Space Station at Josephine Sculpture Park - 2018-12-15 18:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

December 10, 2018

Tuesday

December 11, 2018

Wednesday

December 12, 2018

Thursday

December 13, 2018

Friday

December 14, 2018

Saturday

December 15, 2018

Sunday

December 16, 2018

Submit Yours