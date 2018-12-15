Night Sky Tour: International Space Station at Josephine Sculpture Park

You don’t want to miss this! Includes multimedia presentations in the Art Barn that explore the International Space Station and the future of human exploration, starting at 6pm. Observation begins at 7pm. Explore the night sky with expert guidance from Dan Price, NASA Solar System Ambassador, outside through our large telescopes. You may even capture a photo of the moon through a telescope on your smart phone!

There’s no need to register, just come on out. Want to learn more about your own telescope, bring it out! All ages welcome; children must be accompanied by an adult. You may come and go anytime between 6pm-10pm.

Suggested $10 donation per group or couple.

For more information visit josephinesculpturepark.org