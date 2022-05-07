Night Sky Tour: International Space Station

Registration is required by 5pm the day before the tour. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Explore the night sky every month at JSP with NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador, Dan Price. Tours include an interactive presentation and a guided view of the night sky through our telescope! JSP is a proud member of the NASA Museum Alliance.

The International Space Station is a symbol of cooperation and home to hundreds of science experiments every year. Join us for a discussion of humanity’s home in space for over 20 years. We’ll then get to observe the wonders of the night sky through our telescopes! Chairs are provided.

For more information call (502) 352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org